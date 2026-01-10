Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EAT. UBS Group raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.2%

EAT opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,509,000 after buying an additional 890,593 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $80,518,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $98,731,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,865,000 after acquiring an additional 506,087 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 878,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,299,000 after buying an additional 449,871 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

