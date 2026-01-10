Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,763.50. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Featured Stories

