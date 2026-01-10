Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.56. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.79 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. This represents a 13.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after buying an additional 1,298,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 925,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,571,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 439.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 500,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.