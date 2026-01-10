Analysts Set Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $51.50

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.2857.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Bruker by 373.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 42,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Bruker said it acquired the remaining 60% of TOFWERK, taking full ownership to 100% and folding TOFWERK’s ultra-fast TOF mass?spectrometry tech into Bruker’s applied markets push (air quality, exposomics, food/flavor, atmospheric chemistry). This is a strategic product/market expansion that can drive revenue diversification and higher-margin applied?markets growth. Bruker Consolidates Ownership of TOFWERK
- Positive Sentiment: Bruker’s BEST division announced roughly $500 million in multi?year supply agreements with two global radiology customers to supply advanced superconductors for MRI magnets — a material long?lead, high?value product that supports recurring revenue and visibility. That large contract flow is the primary near?term catalyst cited by market reports. Bruker Announces $500 Million in Multi-Year Orders
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on BRKR to $53.00, signaling incremental analyst support for the stock’s outlook (note: analyst moves can boost sentiment even if PTs lag recent prices). TD Cowen Boosts Bruker Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues BRKR may be attractively valued ahead of an earnings inflection, reinforcing a bullish narrative among value/growth investors. Bruker: Attractive Valuation Ahead Of An Earnings Inflection
- Neutral Sentiment: Bruker is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference — a visibility event that can catalyze investor interest but is informational rather than an operational development. Bruker Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q4/FY EPS estimates marginally (Q4 to $0.65, FY2025 to $1.89 and FY2027 to $2.44), reflecting modest near?term analyst downgrades that could limit upside if guidance/earnings miss. Zacks trims EPS estimates for Bruker
Shares of BRKR opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Bruker has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. Bruker’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.
Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.
Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.
In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.
