Citigroup Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $81.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

