Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $37.20

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.60% and a negative net margin of 279.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 967,873 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,390,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 774,040 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

