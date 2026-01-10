Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.8636.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,588,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,032,000 after purchasing an additional 386,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,581,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,410,000 after buying an additional 534,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,685,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,936,000 after buying an additional 953,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

