JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $275.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.38 to $300.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:PGR opened at $214.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

