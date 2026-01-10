JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $226.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,328,587,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $560,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,635,000 after buying an additional 1,554,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,021,000 after buying an additional 1,504,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.