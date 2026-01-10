Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $490.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.60.

Shares of TT opened at $381.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average of $419.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

