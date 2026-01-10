Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $92.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $4,863,323. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

