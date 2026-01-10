NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NXE opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.43. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

