Analysts Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Price Target at $21.65

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.25 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th.

NYSE PRO opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. PROS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.71 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 319.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRO) is a global software company specializing in AI-driven solutions for pricing optimization, sales guidance and revenue management. The company’s flagship platform leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to help businesses set dynamic prices, streamline quoting processes and improve margin performance. PROS solutions also support e-commerce initiatives by enabling personalized pricing and real-time inventory management.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PROS has expanded its footprint across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

