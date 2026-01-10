Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $11.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.6875.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Xponential Fitness stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.41.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.
Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.
