VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.87. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $718.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,712.78 billion. Analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 28.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.