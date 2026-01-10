e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

ELF opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

