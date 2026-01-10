M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Stock Up 5.4%

MHO opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $158.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 936,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 572,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.