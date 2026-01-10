Afya’s (AFYA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Afya stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Afya during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

