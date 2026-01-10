Analysts Set Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target at $14.92

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.9167.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

UEC opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

