Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$15.28

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.27.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.93 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.