Brokerages Set UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Target Price at $11.83

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.8325.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.73 target price on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UP Fintech by 205.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 22.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGR opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.29.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 27.42%.The company had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company’s primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

