Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Trading Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.78. 4,273,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 1,402,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

Zedcor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zedcor this week:

Get Zedcor alerts:

Positive Sentiment: I can quickly convert your provided articles into an investor-focused summary that names Zedcor Inc. (ZDC), explains why the stock is moving, and assigns clear sentiment to each item. Paste the articles or links and I’ll start.

I can quickly convert your provided articles into an investor-focused summary that names Zedcor Inc. (ZDC), explains why the stock is moving, and assigns clear sentiment to each item. Paste the articles or links and I’ll start. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred inputs: full article text or direct URLs for up to ~6 articles from the last 24–36 hours. If you only provide headlines, I can summarize but the result may miss key details.

Preferred inputs: full article text or direct URLs for up to ~6 articles from the last 24–36 hours. If you only provide headlines, I can summarize but the result may miss key details. Neutral Sentiment: Formatting note: I will return results using <p>, <ul> and <li> tags, label items with “positive”/”neutral”/”negative” CSS classes, and include accessible sentiment text at each item start.

Formatting note: I will return results using <p>, <ul> and <li> tags, label items with “positive”/”neutral”/”negative” CSS classes, and include accessible sentiment text at each item start. Negative Sentiment: If no articles are provided, I can’t determine the news drivers for ZDC’s price movement and will only be able to summarize stock metrics you already shared (market cap, P/E, volumes, moving averages), which may not explain intraday moves.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 price objective on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Zedcor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$576.37 million, a PE ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Zedcor

In other news, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$12,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 744,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,804,637.25. This represents a 72.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,100,000. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 4,501,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,785,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.