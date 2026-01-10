Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.30. 370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited is a leading global pizza delivery and carry-out company, operating under the Domino’s Pizza brand in select international markets. As the largest master franchisee outside the United States, the company develops, franchises and supplies a network of over 3,600 stores across Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Its core offerings include a range of pizza varieties, sides such as chicken, bread-based items and desserts, complemented by online ordering and delivery services.

Since acquiring the Australian master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc in 2001, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has pursued strategic expansion through both company-owned stores and franchise partnerships.

