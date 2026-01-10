Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 and last traded at GBX 475. 3,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 468.13. The company has a market cap of £141.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions. It also offers consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, and public health services for construction projects, businesses, and buildings; maintains and sells refrigeration and catering equipment; and operates and leases Powerhouse retail park to retailers.

