Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.9080, with a volume of 68685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GLP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Global Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.43). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.50%.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Global Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

