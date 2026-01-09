James Labe Buys 30,877 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe purchased 30,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,539.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,941,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,140.51. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, James Labe bought 16,833 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $111,266.13.

On Tuesday, January 6th, James Labe acquired 34,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $224,740.00.

On Monday, January 5th, James Labe bought 40,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, James Labe bought 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,209.80.

On Wednesday, December 31st, James Labe bought 30,459 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45.

On Tuesday, December 30th, James Labe purchased 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, James Labe acquired 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe bought 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, James Labe purchased 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, James Labe acquired 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $200,713.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 394,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.