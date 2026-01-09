Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,254,020.92 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 72,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $2,254,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Friday, January 9th, Michael Mente sold 68,995 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,766.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 52,864 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.48.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Mente sold 63,045 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $1,870,545.15.

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Mente sold 78,619 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $2,262,654.82.

On Thursday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $2,512,694.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $3,041,020.08.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 23,152 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $600,562.88.

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,939. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Key Stories Impacting Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolve Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Revolve to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects — a catalyst that can support buying interest and push estimates higher. Revolve Group (RVLV) Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Revolve to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects — a catalyst that can support buying interest and push estimates higher. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is mixed but leans positive overall — MarketBeat shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target around $27.7, indicating differing views on upside versus valuation. MarketBeat RVLV Report

Wall Street coverage is mixed but leans positive overall — MarketBeat shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target around $27.7, indicating differing views on upside versus valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~67.6%), which can stabilize shares but also means large fund flows can move the stock if sentiment shifts. RVLV Price & Ownership

Institutional ownership is high (~67.6%), which can stabilize shares but also means large fund flows can move the stock if sentiment shifts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Mente sold large blocks across Jan. 7–9 (totaling tens of thousands of shares at ~ $31 each), disclosing the trades in an SEC filing — supply from insider sales can weigh on sentiment and the stock. CEO Michael Mente SEC Filing

CEO Michael Mente sold large blocks across Jan. 7–9 (totaling tens of thousands of shares at ~ $31 each), disclosing the trades in an SEC filing — supply from insider sales can weigh on sentiment and the stock. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jesse Timmermans also sold multiple tranches (totaling many thousands of shares, representing a meaningful percentage reduction in his holdings) at roughly the same price level — additional insider selling adds downward pressure. CFO Jesse Timmermans Insider Trades

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 6,190.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 1,002,893 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.