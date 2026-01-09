Argan (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter Getsinger Sells 4,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Getsinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $1,313,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,483.98. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE AGX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.58. 300,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.02 and a 1 year high of $399.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.24.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Argan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argan by 104.2% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 225,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 115,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Argan by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Glj Research upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Argan to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.20.

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

