Insider Selling: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells 3,455 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $345,534.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,584,657.64. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 1,255 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $125,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 231,657 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $22,991,957.25.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 92,005 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $9,019,250.15.
- On Monday, January 5th, Jacob Dewitte sold 200,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $18,058,000.00.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00.
Shares of Oklo stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. 33,857,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,841,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.97 and a beta of 0.76. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo announced an agreement with Meta to support development of a 1.2 GW nuclear power campus in Pike County, Ohio; the deal includes a mechanism for Meta to prepay for power and provide funding that Oklo will use to secure nuclear fuel — a near-term commercial validation and funding flow for Oklo’s Aurora deployment. Oklo, Meta Announce Agreement in Support of 1.2 GW Nuclear Energy Development
- Positive Sentiment: Meta signed multi-company nuclear power deals (Oklo, TerraPower, Vistra) expected to support up to ~6.6 GW of clean energy by 2035 for its AI “supercluster” in Ohio — a major anchor customer signal for advanced nuclear providers and potential long-term offtake for Oklo. Meta signs deals with three nuclear companies for 6-plus GW of power
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage (Barron’s, MarketWatch, CNBC-style pieces) emphasized the strategic importance of nuclear power for hyperscalers’ AI power needs, increasing investor attention and buying momentum in Oklo stock. Oklo Lands Nuclear Deal With Meta Platforms
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights broader industry deals (Vistra, TerraPower) and context that Meta is diversifying suppliers; Oklo benefits but is one of three partners rather than the sole supplier. Meta Signs Deals With 3 Nuclear Energy Companies to Power Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Oklo’s recent publicity follows large share-price gains and volatility; analysts and outlets are raising valuation questions and urging caution around execution timelines and funding needs. Oklo (OKLO) Valuation Check After Sharp Recent Share Price Swings
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial risk remains: Oklo reports losses (recent EPS misses and an expected negative EPS for the year), long development timelines for licensed reactors, and capital intensity — factors that could pressure the stock if project milestones or funding don’t materialize. Why OKLO Stock Is Soaring Today
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,909 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
