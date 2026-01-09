Insider Selling: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells 3,455 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $345,534.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,584,657.64. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 1,255 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $125,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 231,657 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $22,991,957.25.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 92,005 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $9,019,250.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Jacob Dewitte sold 200,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $18,058,000.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. 33,857,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,841,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.97 and a beta of 0.76. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,909 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

