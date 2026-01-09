AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Daniel Faga Sells 14,281 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 14,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $638,503.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,470.24. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Faga sold 9,202 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $415,102.22.

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Faga sold 15,309 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $662,267.34.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 591,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Key Headlines Impacting AnaptysBio

Here are the key news stories impacting AnaptysBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ANAB to a “strong?buy” and raised its price target to $70, increasing visible upside and likely attracting retail and institutional flows. UBS upgrade / coverage note

UBS upgraded ANAB to a “strong?buy” and raised its price target to $70, increasing visible upside and likely attracting retail and institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Anaptys filed a partial motion to dismiss Tesaro’s anticipatory?breach claim in its Delaware Chancery Court dispute with GSK/Tesaro over Jemperli royalties; a favorable court outcome would lower potential royalty liabilities and legal uncertainty around future cash flows. Reuters: partial dismissal filing

Anaptys filed a partial motion to dismiss Tesaro’s anticipatory?breach claim in its Delaware Chancery Court dispute with GSK/Tesaro over Jemperli royalties; a favorable court outcome would lower potential royalty liabilities and legal uncertainty around future cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Company has an active $100M buyback authorization (announced November), which supports shares by reducing float and signals board confidence in valuation.

Company has an active $100M buyback authorization (announced November), which supports shares by reducing float and signals board confidence in valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several institutional investors have recently increased positions substantially (Assenagon, Woodline, 683 Capital, Arrowstreet), which can support liquidity but may not move price immediately.

Several institutional investors have recently increased positions substantially (Assenagon, Woodline, 683 Capital, Arrowstreet), which can support liquidity but may not move price immediately. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Daniel Faga sold ~9,202 shares (~$662k) and CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares (and has sold other blocks recently); additional insider dispositions by other executives were also filed — these sales can create near?term selling pressure or raise questions about insider timing despite large remaining holdings. CEO sale article CFO Form 4

Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Daniel Faga sold ~9,202 shares (~$662k) and CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares (and has sold other blocks recently); additional insider dispositions by other executives were also filed — these sales can create near?term selling pressure or raise questions about insider timing despite large remaining holdings. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales (multiple executives and directors) increase the visible supply and may blunt momentum from upgrades or legal progress until filings show stabilization. SEC Form 4 filings (insider sales)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 822,975 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 305,950 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 155.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 378,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219,648 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

