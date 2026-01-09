AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Daniel Faga Sells 14,281 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 14,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $638,503.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,470.24. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Faga sold 9,202 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $415,102.22.
- On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Faga sold 15,309 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $662,267.34.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 591,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $52.47.
AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.
Key Headlines Impacting AnaptysBio
Here are the key news stories impacting AnaptysBio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ANAB to a “strong?buy” and raised its price target to $70, increasing visible upside and likely attracting retail and institutional flows. UBS upgrade / coverage note
- Positive Sentiment: Anaptys filed a partial motion to dismiss Tesaro’s anticipatory?breach claim in its Delaware Chancery Court dispute with GSK/Tesaro over Jemperli royalties; a favorable court outcome would lower potential royalty liabilities and legal uncertainty around future cash flows. Reuters: partial dismissal filing
- Positive Sentiment: Company has an active $100M buyback authorization (announced November), which supports shares by reducing float and signals board confidence in valuation.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several institutional investors have recently increased positions substantially (Assenagon, Woodline, 683 Capital, Arrowstreet), which can support liquidity but may not move price immediately.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Daniel Faga sold ~9,202 shares (~$662k) and CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares (and has sold other blocks recently); additional insider dispositions by other executives were also filed — these sales can create near?term selling pressure or raise questions about insider timing despite large remaining holdings. CEO sale article CFO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales (multiple executives and directors) increase the visible supply and may blunt momentum from upgrades or legal progress until filings show stabilization. SEC Form 4 filings (insider sales)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 822,975 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 305,950 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 155.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 378,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219,648 shares during the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.
Featured Articles
