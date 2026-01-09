Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $219.59 and last traded at $218.36. 16,737,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 15,449,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.37.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.