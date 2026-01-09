Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 16,612 Shares

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 16,612 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $250,508.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,154.44. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Phillip John Riese sold 367 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $5,505.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Phillip John Riese sold 100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502.00.

Flywire Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,954. Flywire Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in Flywire by 176.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,014 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after buying an additional 3,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 173.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,514 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,289,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,355,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flywire to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.