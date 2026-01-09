Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) EVP John Watts Sells 288 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) EVP John Watts sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,800. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW traded up $23.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $606.08. 196,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,075. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

