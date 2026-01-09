Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $168,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,073.67. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Patsalos-Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 3,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $255,510.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 4,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $341,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 3,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $255,450.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $584,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,235,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

