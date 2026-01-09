Daniel Fleming Sells 3,902 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Fleming sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $546,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,178 shares in the company, valued at $62,531,846.70. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO traded up $8.83 on Friday, hitting $150.42. 7,505,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 2.66. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.85.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

