Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 9,476 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 9,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $1,322,281.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,245.14. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Joseph Brennan sold 10,456 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,411,873.68.

On Thursday, December 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $7,658,000.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $2,759,330.56.

On Thursday, October 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $8,561,500.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $3,084,879.68.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.42. 7,505,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,149. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.