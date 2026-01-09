Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $772,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,208,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,341,404.45. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $779,400.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $707,850.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $737,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $744,750.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $739,800.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $760,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $760,950.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 18,749,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,935,025. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 464,304 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UiPath by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

