Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2026

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $772,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,208,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,341,404.45. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $779,400.00.
  • On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $707,850.00.
  • On Friday, January 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $737,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $744,750.00.
  • On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $739,800.00.
  • On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $760,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $760,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00.
  • On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 18,749,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,935,025. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 464,304 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UiPath by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.