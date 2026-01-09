Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 10,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,590,370. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jack Anders also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Jack Anders sold 3,104 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $239,287.36.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. 20,660,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321,702. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $121.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.
Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines
Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Merck is in talks to acquire Revolution Medicines for roughly $30–32 billion, a direct M&A bid narrative that can justify a sizable takeover premium and is the primary driver of today’s rally. Merck in talks (WSJ)
- Positive Sentiment: Takeover buzz broadened as media reported additional suitors and renewed buyout interest (markets often bid target stocks higher on competing-acquirer speculation). Takeover buzz, another suitor emerges (Barron’s)
- Positive Sentiment: FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib for KRAS G12D-mutant NSCLC — a substantive clinical/regulatory win that strengthens RVMD’s strategic value to acquirers and supports a higher acquisition valuation. Breakthrough Therapy Designation (GlobeNewswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large spike in call buying — indicates aggressive bullish/speculative positioning by traders ahead of or on takeover rumors, amplifying short-term upside momentum. (market reports)
- Neutral Sentiment: The stock experienced a temporary LULD (limit up/limit down) pause during trading, a procedural volatility-control measure that often accompanies sudden price moves but does not change fundamentals.
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier takeover reports referenced AbbVie interest but AbbVie publicly denied talks, which previously triggered volatility and a pullback — a reminder that rumor-driven moves can reverse if potential bidders decline to engage. AbbVie denies talks (Barron’s)
- Negative Sentiment: Revolution remains a loss-making biotech (recent quarterly EPS missed estimates), so absent a takeover premium the stock’s valuation relies on successful late-stage clinical outcomes and eventual commercialization. (company filings/earnings)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.
The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.
Further Reading
