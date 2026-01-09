Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.6966 and last traded at $0.7140. 793,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,843,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6512.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.49 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,475.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 526,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,550.82. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $106,779.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 866,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,004.10. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

