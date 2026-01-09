dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 158707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Several brokerages have commented on DNTL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC lowered shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

Dentalcorp is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. Dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada’s most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, Dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth.

