Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) CEO John Farahi Sells 5,000 Shares

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) CEO John Farahi sold 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $518,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,110 shares in the company, valued at $57,499,994.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Farahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $100,630.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.0%

MCRI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. 32,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 199.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 210.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company’s flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property’s showroom.

Monarch’s revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

