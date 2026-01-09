Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.6092, but opened at $0.64. Pax Global Tech shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Pax Global Tech Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Pax Global Tech Company Profile

Pax Global Technology Limited is a provider of electronic payment solutions, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and related software. The company’s product portfolio encompasses countertop, portable and mobile payment devices, each equipped with secure card readers, touchscreen interfaces and support for contactless and mobile wallet payments. Pax Global Technology also supplies integrated software platforms that enable remote device management, firmware updates and real-time transaction monitoring.

In addition to hardware, Pax offers a suite of software services that streamline payment acceptance and terminal administration.

