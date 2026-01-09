Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VLPNY

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.