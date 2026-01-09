Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) rose 30% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,610,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 409,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.