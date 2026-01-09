Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.8550. 31,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 437,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $992.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 17,795 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $330,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,335.25. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Raben sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $101,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,497 shares in the company, valued at $654,919.65. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 127,297 shares of company stock worth $2,371,916 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

