Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.1750. 312,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,024,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,837.88. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253,399.30. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Par Pacific by 213.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 681,190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of O?ahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

