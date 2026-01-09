SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,093,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,877,132 shares.The stock last traded at $89.4570 and had previously closed at $89.84.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,416,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 976,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,168,000 after acquiring an additional 758,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12,256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,030,000 after acquiring an additional 875,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 399,652 shares during the period.

