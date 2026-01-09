SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,093,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,877,132 shares.The stock last traded at $89.4570 and had previously closed at $89.84.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,416,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 976,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,168,000 after acquiring an additional 758,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12,256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,030,000 after acquiring an additional 875,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 399,652 shares during the period.
