Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.4140. Approximately 24,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 83,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.14). Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $817.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 10,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and construction of residential properties. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, the company operates through a network of regional homebuilding divisions that design and deliver a range of housing solutions, including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. Hovnanian combines land development, architectural design and construction services with in-house mortgage and insurance offerings to provide a comprehensive homebuying experience.

The company markets its communities under several branded product lines tailored to different buyer segments and price points.

