Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.47. 153,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 732,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMDA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omada Health from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omada Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a market cap of $886.60 million and a P/E ratio of -61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

In other news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

