FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 154,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 57,131 shares.The stock last traded at $75.4250 and had previously closed at $75.42.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad. RAVI was launched on Oct 9, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

